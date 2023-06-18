topStoriesenglish2623297
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ADIPURUSH

'Adipurush' In Legal Trouble, FIR Lodged Against Makers Of Prabhas-Starrer

In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, costumes.

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'Adipurush' In Legal Trouble, FIR Lodged Against Makers Of Prabhas-Starrer

New Delhi: The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the makers and the star cast of the film 'Adipurush'.

In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, costumes.

He alleged that filmmakers did not have the courage to make film related to religious heads of other religions.

Ever since Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan arrived in theatres, the film has been embroiled in controversies. Several leaders and outfits have demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film and re-examine its 'controversial' scenes and dialogues. 

The 3D multilingual film, also starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, was released across the country on Friday.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile