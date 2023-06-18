'Adipurush' In Legal Trouble, FIR Lodged Against Makers Of Prabhas-Starrer

New Delhi: The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the makers and the star cast of the film 'Adipurush'.

In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, costumes.

He alleged that filmmakers did not have the courage to make film related to religious heads of other religions.

Ever since Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan arrived in theatres, the film has been embroiled in controversies. Several leaders and outfits have demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film and re-examine its 'controversial' scenes and dialogues.

The 3D multilingual film, also starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, was released across the country on Friday.