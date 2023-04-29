Adipurush Makers Drop Kriti Sanon's Motion Poster As Janaki, Captivating Song Ram Siya Ram Wows Fans - Check

topStoriesenglish2600700
Adipurush Makers Drop Kriti Sanon's Motion Poster As Janaki, Captivating Song Ram Siya Ram Wows Fans

Sita Navami 2023: Adipurush will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

Apr 29, 2023

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Sita Nabami 2023, the Adipurush makers dropped the brand new motion poster of Kriti Sanon as Janaki. And netizens are going gaga over it. The makers unveiled an enchanting motion poster of Janaki along with the audio teaser of the melodious 'Ram Siya Ram.'Many tweeted about it and shared their views. 

In the motion poster, Janaki’s adulation for Raghav is quite visible in her eyes. Along with that, the Ram Siya Ram song is vibing the emotion just right. Kriti exudes grace and courage as Janaki in this new poster. This soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is sung and composed Sachet-Parampara. Check it out here:

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is remarked as a pious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity, team Adipurush released a reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada respectively.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.

 

