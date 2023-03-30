Adipurush: Makers Of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Film Unveil New Poster On Ram Navmi, Sunny Singh Features As Laxman

New Delhi: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been making a lot of noise ever since it was announced. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, makers and the cast took to social media and released a new post of the film. Sharing the new poster of Adipurush, Prabhas and Krit Sanon wrote, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram."

The poster showcases Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang. However, fans were not very happy with the poster and shared their views in the comments section. “nothing against the actors not their fault . But even the poster doesn't look promising,” a user wrote. “Don’t waste money for this cartoon movie,” added another user.

See the poster here

As we all know, Ram Navmi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. The auspicious occasion is widely celebrated across the nation. Earlier, the makers had announced that the film, which was initially scheduled for release in January 2023, will now arrive in theatres on June 16, 2023. The film had earlier received flak for its poor VFX. There was also some controversy around Saif Ali Khan’s character Raavan.

'Adipurush' is an upcoming epic mythological film based on Ramayan. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. 'Adipurush' is said to be based on a huge budget. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it has been budgeted at over Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in India ever made. Directed by Om Raut, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.