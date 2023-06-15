Adipurush Release: Free Tickets Sponsored For 200 Underprivileged Kids And Elderly

Mumbai: Filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush, an upcoming Indian epic mythological film based on the epic Ramayana has garnered significant attention due to its grand scale and portrayal of revered deities, Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. The film is all set to release on June 16, 2023, theatrically and the excitement is sky-high.

Kamla Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani’s trustee Nidarshana Gowani has joined the ranks of Bollywood philanthropists by sponsoring over 200 tickets for the highly anticipated film, Adipurush. The tickets will be provided to underprivileged children, elderly people from old age homes, and handicapped children in Mumbai. The screening, organized by the trust, is set to take place on June 17, 2023.

WHO IS KAMLA ANKIBAI GHAMANDIRAM GOWANI?

Kamla Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani, known for her commitment to social causes, made this generous contribution to ensure that children and elderly individuals from marginalized backgrounds have the opportunity to experience the cinematic retelling of the epic saga. By sponsoring the tickets, Gowani seeks to inspire and educate these individuals about the cultural heritage and values depicted in the Ramayana.

Nidarshana Gowani said, "The screening of Adipurush on June 17 promises to be an exceptional event, with the participation of underprivileged children, elderly individuals, and handicapped children. It will serve as a reminder of the values of compassion, courage, and righteousness that form the essence of the Ramayana, inspiring and enlightening the audience."

Expressing his support for the cause, celebrated actor Ranbir Kapoor has announced his personal commitment to purchase 10,000 seats for impoverished youngsters. Kapoor's dedication to creating opportunities for those in need is commendable, and his efforts are set to provide an unforgettable cinematic experience to a significant number of underprivileged children.

Furthermore, Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of the film 'Kashmir File,' has also pledged his support by reserving 10,000 seats for the screenings. Agarwal's contribution highlights the unity within the entertainment industry when it comes to giving back to society and making a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing challenges.

ADIPURUSH TICKETS FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED KIDS, ELDERLY

The initiatives undertaken by Kamla Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani, Ranbir Kapoor, and Abhishek Agarwal demonstrate the power of cinema in promoting social cohesion and spreading awareness about important cultural and mythological narratives. By providing access to these screenings, they aim to bridge the gap between entertainment and education, ensuring that the rich heritage of India is accessible to all, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds.