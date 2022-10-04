Adipurush teaser controversy: Why is Twitter fuming over Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's film on epic Ramayana

New Delhi: One of the most anticipated films, Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles has been in the news ever since it was announced. A few days back, its first official teaser was shared by the makers ahead of Dussehra. But guess what? it courted controversy on social media with some calling the heavy-duty VFX a bad rip-off while others were just unhappy with the animated storytelling style.

WHAT IS ADIPURUSH CONTROVERSY?

Netizens seemed unhappy with the way, the epic tale Ramayana has been depicted in the teaser. Other than poor VFX, Saif Ali Khan`s look as Ravana with a beard made social media users question if he is playing Raavan or "Babar" or "Alauddin Khilji" in the film.

Excellent VFX in #Adipurush teaser. The VFX artist must be the topper student at White Hat Junior. pic.twitter.com/5yohO93iqz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 2, 2022

BJP SLAMS OM RAUT'S ADIPURUSH

Actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash has slammed filmmaker Om Raut for 'misrepresentation' of Ramayana and the way he has portrayed the character of Raavana in the teaser of his upcoming period epic Adipurush.

Speaking to ANI, about the same, Malavika expressed her concern with the portrayal of Raavana and said, "I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki`s Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa`s Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is gone back and researched our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked."

There are objectional scenes in teaser. Lord Hanuman is shown wearing clothes of leather. Such scenes hurt religious sentiments. I am writing to producer Om Raut to remove such scenes. If he doesn't remove, we'll think about legal action: MP Home Min on #Adipurush movie teaser pic.twitter.com/Z4AbUo9MxE — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 4, 2022

"He could have just looked up NT Rama Rao or Dr Rajkumar in `Bhookailasa` or any of these great actors, SV Ranga Rao in `Sampoorna Ramayana`, to understand how Raavana looked. The Raavana in the photograph that I see floating around is a guy who looks nothing Indian, who has blue eye makeup and is wearing leather jackets. This is our history they are representing; they cannot do it in the guise of creative liberty," she continued.

Malavika stated that "Ramayana is who we were" and added, "it represents this nation, its civilisation and its people. So no one can take it for granted, let alone a film director. I am angry and I am saddened by this misrepresentation".

Adipurush has been directed by Om Raut and has been reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting.