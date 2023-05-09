Adipurush Trailer: Saif Ali Khan's Character Lankesh Impresses Fans Even In A Brief Appearance

New Delhi: The trailer of ‘Adipurush’ just dropped and it has left the fans mind-blown. While the Om Raut-directed magnum opus has been lauded by fans for its true representation of the Ramayana, Saif Ali Khan’s character Lankesh is being quite loved particularly. Even though it appears in the last few seconds of the trailer, Saif’s character leaves quite an impact.

While fans have been smitten seeing the glory of Lord Ram, and the serenity of Ma Sita, the might of Lankesh has also left many mesmerized. Especially, the close-up where Lankesh opens his blue eyes, and is seen standing backwards, with a voiceover, packs quite a solid punch. Glimpses of Saif Ali Khan disguised as a sadhu also left many fascinated. In fact, netizens have been asking for more of Lankesh’s larger-than-life avatar and you will too once you watch the trailer.

So far, Lankesh’s look from the film hasn’t been disclosed, and while the audience didn’t get a proper look at him in the trailer too, many are wondering if the makers a planning a big surprise for Lankesh’s reveal from the world of Adipurush. We will have to wait and watch to see what happens, but till then many are choosing to bask in the glory of Saif’s character’s glimpses that have been seen in the trailer.

Watch Adipurush trailer here

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.