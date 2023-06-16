Adipurush Twitter Review, First Reactions: Fans Watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Larger-Than-Life Persona On Reel, Here's Their Honest Review

New Delhi: Pan India actor Prabhas has collaborated with Kriti Sanon for the first time ever in filmmaker Om Raut's 'Adipurush'. The mythological period drama based on the epic tale of Ramayana opens in theatres today and fans can't keep calm. The movie features Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana and Devadatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

ADIPURUSH FIRST REVIEWS

A few fans watched the film First Day First Show and have their honest reviews ready. Let's take a look at who feels what after watching Adipurush on the big screens which is loaded with heavy-duty VFX, special effects and thumping BGM. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

#Adipurush Review #omraut Tried to make Ramayan into Marvel kind of Movie .... Without putting any thought or Logic...



Result : Disaster

#Adipurush Movie Review: /5



Good 1st Half and decent 2nd Half.

Hanuman scenes worked really well

Music and Songs



VFX is Big Let down

Emotional Connect is lacking in 2nd half



Overall A Decent Movie to Watch

ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE DAY 1 PREDICTIONS

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, "The audience has liked the new and revised trailer. It is based on our legendary epic Ramayan. It is a family outing, I am expecting a huge opening that may be ranging between Rs 45 and Rs 50 crore (or perhaps more) for all languages combined."

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. It is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.