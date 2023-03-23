topStoriesenglish2587023
Aditya Roy Kapur And Mrunal Thakur’s Mysterious Crime Thriller Gumraah Trailer Out - Watch

Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in the film. 

New Delhi: With a gripping teaser and groovy songs, the makers of Gumraah have certainly piqued curiosity amongst the audiences about the intriguing storyline of the film. While the audience awaits the release of Gumraah, makers drop the most mysterious yet enthralling trailer of the film and fans can’t keep calm but look out for the arcane events taking place in Aditya’s life.

The trailer promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls, and a mystery that will unfold on April 7, 2023. Gumraah stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of a lady cop for the first time.

The Malang star actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, making it even more special for his fans.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Gumraah is to release in cinemas on the 7th of April 2023. Gumraah is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam, released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. 

Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in the film. 

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in web-series 'The Night Manager' which also featured Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. 

 

