New Delhi: Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action-thriller 'OM: The Battle Within' is ready to hit theatres on July 1. The makers, Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan have now shared the first teaser of the film that promises adrenaline rushing actioner.In the movie, Aditya essays the role of a soldier for the very first time. The teaser gives us the first glimpse into the world of OM and his fights to save the nation.

Aditya, who has been gearing up for the film reminisces his shooting days and gruelling workout regime. He says, "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging . All thanks to my director and producers for their support , I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!"

Stepping into the world of silver screen for the first time as a director, Kapil Verma shares, "This is my first venture into the world of Hindi films, and it’s been an incredible journey so far. With incredible actors and technicians on board, OM: The Battle Within, is an intricately designed canvas for all the movie buffs out there. We cannot wait to present the film to the audiences.”

'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release on 1st July 2022.