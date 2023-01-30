topStoriesenglish2567189
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan-Starrer Metro... In Dino to Release in December

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

MUMBAI: Director Anurag Basu's upcoming movie 'Metro... In Dino' is set to be released in theatres on December 8, the makers announced on Monday.

Billed as an anthology of "heartwarming stories of contemporary couples", the Hindi film stars an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The upcoming film, which apparently draws its title from the popular song "In Dino" from Basu's 2007 movie "Life in a... Metro", marks yet another collaboration between Basu and his friend, music composer Pritam. The duo has worked on films such as ?Gangster?, ?Life in a? Metro?, ?Barfi!?, ?Jagga Jasoos?, and ?Ludo?.

'Metro .. In Dino' is presented by T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.

