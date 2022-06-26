New Delhi: Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ is gearing up to hit the theatres this July 1. The Kapil Verma directorial has not only given the audiences the best of the action but also songs that have struck the right chords with them.

The makers have released a romantic ballad ‘Seher’ today.

The latest track runs high on emotions and love and is crooned by melody king Arijit Singh. ‘Seher’ is composed and penned by Arko and AM Turaz respectively.

'Rashtra Kavach OM’ is produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan’s Paper Doll Entertainment Production and is directed by Kapil Verma. The action thriller has Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Besides them, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Arora and others will also be seen in the film. The film was previously titled ‘Om: The Battle Within’.