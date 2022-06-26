NewsEntertainmentMovies
ENTERTAINMENT

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ latest track ‘Seher’ is all about love: Video

'Rashtra Kavach OM’ is produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan’s Paper Doll Entertainment Production and is directed by Kapil Verma.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ latest track ‘Seher’ is all about love: Video

New Delhi: Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ is gearing up to hit the theatres this July 1. The Kapil Verma directorial has not only given the audiences the best of the action but also songs that have struck the right chords with them.

The makers have released a romantic ballad ‘Seher’ today. 

 

The latest track runs high on emotions and love and is crooned by melody king Arijit Singh. ‘Seher’ is composed and penned by Arko and AM Turaz respectively.

'Rashtra Kavach OM’ is produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan’s Paper Doll Entertainment Production and is directed by Kapil Verma. The action thriller has Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Besides them, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Arora and others will also be seen in the film. The film was previously titled ‘Om: The Battle Within’.

EntertainmentRashtra Kavach OMSeherAditya Roy Kapur

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath