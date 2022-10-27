Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' chosen for the Indian Panaroma category at IFFI 2022

New Delhi: Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' has been selected at IFFI as a Hindi language film. It has been critically acclaimed all over the nation, with big box office. The film shows the life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The film has been chosen for the Indian Panaroma category at the 53rd IFFI.

Talking about how amazing he felt to get his movie chosen for the IFFI, the star of the film said, "It's a very proud moment for me. At the time when I was informed that Major has been selected at IFFI for its hindi category, it really made me happy and it was a surreal feeling. It's a special moment for the entire team who have put their heart and soul into this film.”

25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, including movies like 'RRR' and 'Jai Bhim,' have also been chosen for IFFI in their respective categories, but it's remarkable that "Major" was chosen despite being entirely in Hindi.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the superhit film 'Major' has multiple projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Goodachari 2' and 'HIT: The Second case' among others.