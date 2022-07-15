NewsEntertainmentMovies
ADIVI SESH

Adivi Sesh's action drama biopic 'Major' trends in the top 10 films list on Netflix across 14 different countries!

Major has been trending in the top 10 films on Netflix across 14 different countries overseas. The movie is about the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life on service during the 2008 heinous attacks in Mumbai. 

New Delhi: Actor Adivi Sesh starrer biographical action drama Major has been winning hearts across countries after receiving rave reviews and love from the audiences. Undoubtedly Major is one of those films that has cemented itself as a sure shot success. 

Major has been trending in the top 10 films on Netflix across 14 different countries overseas namely Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and trending on number 1 in Mauritius and Nigeria, including India and Pan India star Adivi Sesh has been grabbing eyeballs and making the headlines for his exemplary acting chops.

Sharing his happiness Adivi Sesh says,"I'm overwhelmed with joy and so grateful for all the love that the film has received. It is such a proud moment for us, and it is a surreal feeling to have received so much love, affection for this film."

Major also happens to be Sesh's Hindi film debut where he plays the titular role and has also written the story and screenplay in addition.The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar,Sobhita Dhulipala,Revathi,Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

 

