New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan’s courageous spirit, intellectual legacy, unwavering dedication, relatable persona, and versatile acting skills collectively make her the perfect choice to portray the role of an unsung hero in her highly anticipated 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

Among younger generation actors, Sara is perhaps the only one who shows maturity and understanding in essaying the responsible role of a freedom fighter, showcasing historicity. While the buzz around ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ gains momentum, we tell you reasons why Sara is the perfect choice to play an unsung hero in the film!

1) Courageous at heart

Sara Ali Khan's filmography speaks volumes about her courage to tread uncharted territories. Choosing to portray an unsung hero from the pre-Independence era at such a young age showcases her fearlessness and determination to take the road less traveled in the world of cinema.

2) A legacy of brilliance

Hailing from the illustrious lineage of Rabindranath Tagore, Sara's roots are deeply embedded in a family known for its intellectual prowess. With her grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and father Saif Ali Khan having studied at Winchester College, education is a core value for Sara. Her academic background, including a degree from Columbia University, adds to her commitment and intellectual growth.

3) Dedication personified

Sara’s dedication to her craft is unquestionable. The actress's commitment to delivering impactful performances is evident in every role she takes on. In spite of getting injured (in the stomach area) recently, Sara was spotted hitting the gym working out like a professional and also promoting her back to back releases. Known for her meticulous approach to character portrayal, Sara brings a level of sincerity to her work that is bound to enhance the portrayal of any unsung hero.

4) Relatable 'Namaste Girl'

Sara's down-to-earth demeanor has earned her the affectionate title of 'namaste girl.' Her relatable persona resonates with viewers worldwide, making her the perfect choice to portray characters that connect with the audience on a deeper level. This relatability ensures that her portrayal of an unsung hero will be both authentic and emotionally stirring.

5) Versatility

Sara’s versatility as an actor is another feather in her cap. From light-hearted romantic comedies to intense dramatic roles, she has showcased a broad spectrum of genres. She is coming up with two highly anticipated projects back to back ranging in different genres and roles. While 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' sees her portraying an unsung hero of the pre-Independence era, 'Murder Mubarak' will feature her in a glamorous avatar. This versatility showcases her ability to adapt to diverse characters and genres.