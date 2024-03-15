NewsEntertainmentMovies
SALMAN KHAN

After 10 Years Of 'Kick', Salman Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Reunite For Blockbuster Eid 2025 Release

Back in 1994, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala started the trend of releasing films on the Eid festival with their biggest blockbuster, 'Judwaa'. 

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Ace Producer Sajid Nadiadwala are undeniably two formidable forces in Indian cinema. While Salman has a large fan following and is the box office emperor, Sajid Nadiadwala is the man with the longest list of consecutive blockbusters.

There is no denying the fact that both Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala share a longstanding friendship, but their big-screen association is more exciting and thrilling. 

Back in 1994, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala started the trend of releasing films on the Eid festival with their biggest blockbuster, 'Judwaa'. The film broke all the existing records, and after twenty years of Judwaa, they united again for the big-scale actioner 'Kick'.

The blockbuster response of Kick and the box office numbers of 280 crore+ cemented Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's position as the unshakable duo of the box office.

Following the release of Kick, there were several projects under discussion where Salman and Sajid were reported to join hands, but destiny had some better plans for them.

Continuing their cinematic associations of Eid releases, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are joining hands after a decade for the most thrilling and biggest film of Indian cinema. 

Recently, the announcement of the film has been made, with Eid 2025 being announced as the release date. 

Unveiling further details, it is announced that the biggest director, AR Murugadoss, will be directing the project as a director, and it is going to be made on a big budget.

While the title and other details of the film have not been revealed, given the previous stellar records of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, it won't be enormous to say that this yet-to-be-titled project is already a blockbuster in the making. 

