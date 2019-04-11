close

Fatima Sana Shaikh

After Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh to work with Saif Ali Khan—See pic

The shooting will commence from August this year, reportedly.

After Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh to work with Saif Ali Khan—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After working with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan in sports drama 'Dangal', Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen sharing the screen space with Nawab Saif Ali Khan in her next project titled 'Bhoot Police'.

The movie also stars Ali Fazal in the lead role besides Fatima and Saif. The cast has been finalised and the actress shared the first picture with her co-stars from the movie on Instagram. She wrote: “Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business! Presenting the cast of #BhootPolice. #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @alifazal9.”

'Bhoot Police' is set to be a horror comedy franchise which will be made in a 3D format. The venture will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The movie will be presented and produced by Fox Star Studios.

The shooting will commence from August this year.

Pavan Kirpalani, Director of Bhoot Police, said, “This is a story I've been living with for a very long time. Couldn't have found better collaborators than Saif, Ali, Fatima and most importantly Fox Star to bring this to life. This is going to be a fun, spooky ride!”
 
Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, commented on the big announcement “We are excited to delve into a new world of technology and story-telling with Bhoot Police. We are looking forward to this collaboration with Pavan and the brilliant star cast and having a great time ahead with this movie!”
 
Bhoot Police is presented and produced by Fox Star Studios and is written by Pavan Kirpalani, Anuvab Pal, Sumit Batheja & Pooja Ladha Surti and directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Fatima was last seen in Yash Raj Films' 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. 

 

