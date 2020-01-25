After Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior enters 200-crore club, Kajol eyes on 250-crore mark

Mumbai: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has entered the Rs 200 crore club.

Devgn's wife Kajol, who also features in the film, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to express her excitement and thanked the audience for their continued love and support.

"Thank you for 200 crores people .... waiting with my hands clasped for 250 now #gratitude #peoplelove #sogratefulforsomuch," Kajol wrote.

Devgn also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. "Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia," he wrote.

On Saturday morning, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: "#Tanhaji crosses 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn's highest-grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: 202.83 cr. #India biz."

In a separate tweet, he mentioned about the film's steady growth at the box office over the past couple of weeks. "#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3

Rs 100 cr: Day 6

Rs 125 cr: Day 8

Rs 150 cr: Day 10

Rs 175 cr: Day 11

Rs 200 cr: Day 15

#India biz."

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" chronicles the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's subedaar Tanaji Malusare who sacrificed his life fighting valiantly against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's army to save the Sinhagad fort.

The Om Raut directorial stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role with Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist Udaybhan Sinh Rathore and Sharad Kelkar cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.