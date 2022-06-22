New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has been unstoppable at the Box Office. The horror-comedy that went on to become the highest opener and biggest blockbuster post-pandemic crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and continues to remain solid at the ticket counters.

KARTIK AARYAN RULES CINEMAS AND OTT

While the Kartik Aaryan starrer has crushed all the recent releases, it also becomes the only film after Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi to woo the Box Office and also trend on OTT simultaneously. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently on the Numero Uno spot on OTT’s most trending content; elbowing out international blockbusters like the recent Spiderman film, RRR and Gangubai.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 EARNS RS 200 CR AT BOX OFFICE

While the horror-comedy had much to offer the audiences, the biggest pull for the film has undoubtedly been Kartik Aaryan. His charm managed to pull the crowd to theatres as the film raked in Rs 200 crore at the Box Office.

The superstar who catapulted to the top league with this film, had everyone from his female fans, family audiences, the youth and even the kids thronging to theatres, cementing his position as the most bankable and successful millennial star of his generation.