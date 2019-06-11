After Bharat, Katrina Kaif to reunite with Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar for 'Tiger 3'

New Delhi: The terrific trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar, who are currently basking in the success of 'Ek Tha Tiger', are all set to reunite for another project. According to a TOI report, Zafar is ready with the script and plans to start rolling by January 2020.

According to the report, Zafar has already prepared with the story and has even discussed the idea with the actors and producer Aditya Chopra.

The film will be the third in the line of 'Tiger' franchise. Salman and Katrina were paired opposite each other in 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and will team up again for the third installment too.

However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Katrina revealed that she is completely clueless about the project and has no idea if she will be a part of the third installment of 'Tiger'. the actress also said that she would probably be the last person to learn from Ali about the film's development.

'Ek Tha Tiger' which released in 2012 went on to collect Rs 186 crore at the Box Office while 'Tiger Zinda Hai' which released in 2017 collected Rs 339 at the ticket window.

In the meantime, Salman is all set to kickstart the shooting of 'Dabangg 3' whereas Katrina is all set to team up again with Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'.