After 'Dil Bechara', you can watch 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Sadak 2' and 'The Big Bull' on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! For those looking forward to the releases of Bollywood films, we have something that will make you jump with excitement. Disney+ Hotstar on Monday announced that it will release some highly-anticipated films on its platforms between July and October.
The four major films that are lined-up for release are - Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull'.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara's release date has already been locked for July 24. The release of these four films was announced on Monday by the four stars themselves via a virtual press conference, also attended by Varun Dhawan.
Besides, two other films which also skip a theatrical release are 'Khuda Hafiz', starring Vidyut Jamwal, and Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase'.
The theatres have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we can now watch our favourite celebs on screens.
Along with announcing the release of their films on Disney+ Hotstar, the stars also shared the new posters of their respective projects and spoke about it.
Watch First day First show of #LaxmmiBomb from the comfort of your homes. Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi Only on @disneyplushotstarvip with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex. @kiaraaliaadvani @tusshark89 @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @foxstarhindi #TussharEntertainmentHouse #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeemusiccompany
The untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj is coming to your homes with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex soon! Popcorn taiyaar rakho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @duttsanjay @aslisona @ammyvirk @norafatehi @sharadkelkar @abhishekdudhai6 @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms @ginnykhanuja @vajirs @kumarmangatpathak #celebratingthevictory #WeSaluteIndianSoldiers #OurSoldiersAreTheBest #OurSoldiersOurPride
A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex @adityaroykapur @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @maheshfilm #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #SuhritaSengupta
#TheBigBull - an exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. So thrilled to get this home delivered to you where you'll get to watch the First Day First Show with #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex only on @disneyplushotstarvip @ileana_official @shah_sohum @nikifying @kookievgulati @kumarmangatpathak @ajaydevgn #ADFFilms @meenaiyerofficial @vickssharma @anandpandit
'Dil Bechara', meanwhile will be a tribute to Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14.
Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you
The release dates of 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Sadak 2' and 'The Big Bull' haven't been finalised as of yet.