After 'Dil Bechara', you can watch 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Sadak 2' and 'The Big Bull' on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! For those looking forward to the releases of Bollywood films, we have something that will make you jump with excitement. Disney+ Hotstar on Monday announced that it will release some highly-anticipated films on its platforms between July and October.

The four major films that are lined-up for release are - Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara's release date has already been locked for July 24. The release of these four films was announced on Monday by the four stars themselves via a virtual press conference, also attended by Varun Dhawan.

Besides, two other films which also skip a theatrical release are 'Khuda Hafiz', starring Vidyut Jamwal, and Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase'.

The theatres have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we can now watch our favourite celebs on screens.

Along with announcing the release of their films on Disney+ Hotstar, the stars also shared the new posters of their respective projects and spoke about it.

'Dil Bechara', meanwhile will be a tribute to Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14.

The release dates of 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Sadak 2' and 'The Big Bull' haven't been finalised as of yet.