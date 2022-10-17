After disappointing opening, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' sees 20-30 per cent jump in collections

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khuranna's latest release 'Doctor G' is performing decently at the Box Office. The campus comedy, which also stars Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah in lead roles, had a slow opening at the ticket window. However, the film started to witness growth in the weekend as it saw an upward trend. It has recorded a jump of 20-30 per cent in footfall. As per the latest report, the film minted Rs 5.94 crore on the third day, taking its total collection to Rs 15.03 crore.



The positive word of mouth about the Ayushmann Khurrana-Shefali Shah starrer has helped 'Doctor G' head towards a good first weekend. 'Doctor G' clashed in the theatres with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's espionage drama 'Code Name Tiranga', and 'Kantara' Hindi.



It is to be noted that unlike recently Bollywood releases, there wasn't much pre-release buzz around the release of 'Doctor G'. Moreover, the film was not even aggressively promoted. However, despite this, the film seems to be collecting good numbers finally after a low opening day. The report states that it continues to perform best in Delhi-NCR and East Punjab.



Doctor G's day-wise collections:



Day 1: Rs 3.87 crore

Day 2: Rs 5.22 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.94 crore



In 'Doctor G', Ayushmann plays the role of a gynaecologist while Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh star as his fellow doctors. The film has fared better than his last release 'Anek'. On the other hand, his 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' had collected Rs 3.75 crore on the ticket window.



'Doctor G' is a medical campus comedy film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It is her first directorial venture. The film, which was released in cinemas on October 14, follows the struggle of a male gynaecologist in a room full of women. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles.

