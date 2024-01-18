trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710891
After 'Duranga 2' Success, Amit Sadh To Soon Begin His Next 'Pune Highway'

Amit Sadh has won the hearts of many with his stellar performances in various films, and his role in Duranga 2 has further added to his success.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Get ready for a treat as famous actor Amit Sadh is all set for his next big film after a good performance in 'Duranga 2'. This time, he is all set to entertain everyone in a new film titled Pune Highway, coming in 2024.

Amit Sadh has won the hearts of many with his stellar performances in various films, and his role in Duranga 2 has further added to his success. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for them on Pune Highway.

If we talk about Pune Highway then we will see that a lot of people are talking about Pune Highway and everyone is curious to see how Amit Sadh is going to act in this new movie. We don't know much about the story yet, but it looks like it's going to be interesting, and Amit Sadh is expected to give an amazing performance.

Known for his charismatic presence on screen, Amit Sadh has the unique ability to connect with the audience. His performance is not just about acting; They are about creating memorable moments that stick in the minds of the audience. With Pune Highway on the horizon, fans can't wait to see the magic he brings in this new cinematic journey.

Everyone is very excited about the movies in 2024 and people who love movies are waiting for this special movie to come and see how amazing Amit Sadh is in it. This is going to be a real gift for all the fans. 

