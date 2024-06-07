After Facing Ban In Karnataka, 'Hamare Baarah' Film Gets Green Signal For Release By Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has permitted the release of the movie 'Hamare Baarah' after makers agreed on Friday to delete two dialogues from the film. After the court's approval, 'Hamare Baarah' will hit theatres today itself i.e. June 7.

Earlier, the court was informed that a three-person review committee could not reach a conclusion and requested more time for their report. The court expressed its dissatisfaction, stating, "It's totally unacceptable that the committee has failed to fulfill its obligation given by this court specifically in its previous order."

Following this, senior advocate Rahul Narichania, representing the filmmakers, agreed to delete the two dialogues objected to by the petitioners to avoid delays. The film stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi.

A petition was filed by challenging the film's release.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' promises to deliver a compelling narrative, shedding light on a pressing social issue. The film is banned in Karnataka.

The Karnataka government has banned the release or broadcast of the movie 'Hamare Baarah' in the state for two weeks or until further notice.

The decision is in accordance with the Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act 1964, sections 15(1) and 15(5).

The Karnataka government alleged that the release of 'Hamare Baarah' would create communal tension in the state. Authorities made this decision after considering requests from several minority organizations and delegations, and after watching the trailer.

The movie was slated to release on June 7, 2024 across the country. 'Hamare Baarah', explores the theme of overpopulation.