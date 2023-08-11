After Getting Massive Backlash, Prabhas-Starrer 'Adipurush' Releases On OTT - Deets Inside

New Delhi: After having created an unforgettable stir post its release, Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' is now hitting your TV Screens on OTT platforms. Directed by Om Raut, the film boasts of a stellar cast. It featured Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The movie was released in theatres on June 16. After nearly 2 months of its theatrical release, the film is all set to stun the audience on Netflix and Prime.

Making trends on social media since the OTT release on August 11, Adipurush's Netflix description read, "While serving a long exile, a righteous warrior prince sets out on an epic journey across land and sea to rescue his wife from a demon king."

Post its theatrical release, the audience reaction had boiled up the controversy around 'Adipurush.' As per the comments on social media, the script, VFX and dialogues were targeted. Poeple had called out on Lord Hanuman`s lines in the film and termed it as `disrespectful`.

Opening up to mid-day.com, Actor Vatsal Sheth, who played the role of Indrajit, said, “It is very upsetting,” he said reacting to the failure of `Adipurush'.“For Adipurush, I put in a lot of effort that I have not put in any of my films or projects to date. I had grown a beard, I had done workshops."

“The director had a specific vision for this film and we all went by it. I did not take up any projects during that time. I worked out because he wanted the character of Indrajit in a certain way,” he added. “There was so much negativity around the film that a lot of people did not go and watch it including my close relatives. They assumed that jaayenge toh maar peet hoga. I was like let people decide whether they like it or not. You can’t create this (negativity) around a film. There were issues, but the team accepted them, and it was changed. But there is so much effort that goes into making a film and so many people working hard on it and is just very very heartbreaking. But again that`s life,” he concluded.