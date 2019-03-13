हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

After 'Gully Boy', Alia Bhatt's scene in 'Kalank' teaser becomes the perfect subject for memes—See inside

After 'Gully Boy', Twitterati is going berserk with memes based on Alia's scene in 'Kalank' teaser

After &#039;Gully Boy&#039;, Alia Bhatt&#039;s scene in &#039;Kalank&#039; teaser becomes the perfect subject for memes—See inside
Image Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her latest outing 'Gully Boy'. The film has received a thumbs up from critics as well as audience and Alia's character Safeena has been showered with immense love. Even before the film released, Safeena got special attention all thanks to the various memes that floated on the internet featuring Alia.

After 'Gully Boy', Twitterati is going berserk with memes based on Alia's scene in 'Kalank' teaser that was unveiled yesterday.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes here:

The 'Kalank' teaser is being loved for its grandeur. From the moment it begins, we are taken into a different world and all the characters have been introduced in a brilliant way.

The teaser has garnered over 26 million views in just 24 hours and fans can't wait for the film to release.

Apart from Alia, 'Kalank' stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

The film has been produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Abhishek Varman.

