Shahid Kapoor

After 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor to star in 'Jersey' remake

The Hindi remake will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented actor Shahid Kapoor has given his nod to star in yet another superhit Telugu remake. The superstar will be seen playing the lead in 'Jersey' Hindi remake. The original starred Nani in the lead role. 

The Hindi remake will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original. It will be produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The release date has been locked as August 28, 2020.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. IT'S OFFICIAL... Shahid Kapoor to star in #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju... 28 Aug 2020 release.

'Jersey' original starred Shraddha Srinath opposite Nani. However, the female lead in the Hindi remake has not yet been finalised. 

This will be Shahid's first sports drama film. 

The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh' which happens to be the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kiara Advani played the lead role in the Hindi remake opposite Sasha. 

 

