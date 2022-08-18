After 'Laal Singh Chaddha', boycott gang targets Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa'

Bollywood movies which have released at the box office recently haven't been able to deliver the kind of numbers that were expected of them and there could be multiple reasons for that, ranging from content to clashes.

However, one of the reasons that was previously overlooked but has now emerged as one of the most contentious issues, at least on social media, is a group of people calling for a boycott of Bollywood films.

After Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the movie towards which this anger has shifted is Anurag Kashyap's directed, starring Taapsee Pannu, 'Dobaaraa'.

The same segment of the population which had been asking for previous Bollywood movie boycotts is now asking for "Dobaaraa's" as well.

These are some of the tweets which the users have posted asking for the film's boycott:

#BoycottDobaara #BoycottBollywood



As @taapsee have requested us to boycott her film we should respect her and should not go to theatre. Toh guys boycott shuru kiya jaye . we never disappoint you mam. pic.twitter.com/eelEsBuqI1 August 18, 2022

#BoycottDobaara

As per Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap's Request we have to boycott Their flim Doobara which ia releasing on 19th august.



Public has accepted the Challenge

Now u see anurag and taapsee how your flim gats flopped. pic.twitter.com/gP3Ykde3iK — rahul kansotia (@rahulkansotia1) August 18, 2022

#BoycottDobaara Dobaara movie is a remake of Spanish movie Mirage (2018). Another reason to boycott this movie for shamelessly remaking a masterpiece movie. Tapsee did the same with Badla which was also remake of The invisible guest. And they call them actors by making remakes pic.twitter.com/VvHdt9tCfC — Khageswar Badamundi (@Iam_khageswar) August 18, 2022

The movie, which has already made a round of a number of film festivals and has been able to create quite a buzz for its intriguing storyline, will be released in cinema halls on the 19th of August, and it remains to be seen as to what kind of effect these trends will have on the film's performance.