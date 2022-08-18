NewsEntertainmentMovies
Bollywood films big or small seems to have caught the eye of a segment of population on social media who are consistent in their work of asking for their boycott and latest film to join that list is Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dobaaraa'

  • Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role
  • The film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap
  • The film will release on 19th of August

After 'Laal Singh Chaddha', boycott gang targets Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa'

Bollywood movies which have released at the box office recently haven't been able to deliver the kind of numbers that were expected of them and there could be multiple reasons for that, ranging from content to clashes.

However, one of the reasons that was previously overlooked but has now emerged as one of the most contentious issues, at least on social media, is a group of people calling for a boycott of Bollywood films.

After Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the movie towards which this anger has shifted is Anurag Kashyap's directed, starring Taapsee Pannu, 'Dobaaraa'.

The same segment of the population which had been asking for previous Bollywood movie boycotts is now asking for "Dobaaraa's" as well.

These are some of the tweets which the users have posted asking for the film's boycott:

 

The movie, which has already made a round of a number of film festivals and has been able to create quite a buzz for its intriguing storyline, will be released in cinema halls on the 19th of August, and it remains to be seen as to what kind of effect these trends will have on the film's performance.

