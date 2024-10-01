New Delhi: In a much-anticipated move, Sargun Mehta’s critically acclaimed film Moh is set for a grand re-release in theatres on October 4th. The Punjabi romantic drama, which captured audiences with its deeply emotional storyline and Sargun’s powerhouse performance, will now join the league of cult films that have made a return to the big screen, such as Laila Majnu and Tumbbad.

Moh, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, first released in 2022 and earned widespread acclaim for its portrayal of unrequited love and complex emotional depth. Sargun Mehta's role as a strong yet vulnerable protagonist resonated with audiences, and her on-screen chemistry with co-star Gitaz Bindrakhia became a significant talking point. The film's re-release provides both longtime fans and new audiences the opportunity to experience the poignant love story in theatres once again.

Much like Laila Majnu and Tumbbad, which have developed cult followings due to their unique narratives and cinematic brilliance, Sargun Mehta’s Moh is expected to rekindle its connection with the audience, solidifying its status as a modern classic in Punjabi cinema.

The re-release on October 4th is likely to be a special moment for Sargun Mehta's fans, who regard this as one of her finest performances to date.