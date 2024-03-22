Advertisement
After Rajkummar And Nushrratt In Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Fans Are Excited For The Next Generation Of Actors In Season 2

The film arrived with a cutter-breaking subject that received an amazing response from the audience and now after 14 years, the makers are coming up with its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 which will also see the next generation of great actors. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
After Rajkummar And Nushrratt In Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Fans Are Excited For The Next Generation Of Actors In Season 2 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Ektaa R Kapoor not only introduced the audience with a bold and captivating story but also introduced some new faces in the industry. The film arrived with a cutter-breaking subject that received an amazing response from the audience and now after 14 years, the makers are coming up with its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 which will also see the next generation of great actors.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha released in 2010 introduced two of Bollywood's finest actors, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha, now, after 14 years later the franchise is coming back with the next generation of great actors. Marking the same, The makers shared the video and jotted down the caption - "14 years after #LSD, Love became ‘Likes’, Sex became ‘Swipes’ and Dhokha’s gone digital Agle chapter ke liye taiyaar #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas on 19th April" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

LSD was about love in the times of the camera and LSD 2 is about Love in the times of the Internet. Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha were introduced by Ektaa R Kapoor in the entertainment industry with Love Sex Aur Dhokha. While the film proved to be a stepping stone for the actors, they further enjoyed a great run in the industry and are very successful actors in the industry today. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024. 

