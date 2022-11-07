After Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’, Ridhi Dogra joins Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’- Deets inside!

New Delhi: Atlee Kumar’s directorial has been making waves ever since it’s announcement and now there’s a new development in the film’s cast. Ridhi Dogra is all set to be featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is a pan-Indian film. Apart from featuring India’s some of the biggest actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara in pivotal roles, Ridhi Dogra is also said to be key part of the film.

It is learned that Ridhi Dogra, popularly known for her work in OTT shows like ‘Married Woman’ and ‘Asur’ has joined the cast of Jawan. She will play an important role, the details of which have been kept under wraps to maintain the suspense around the plot. She is said to be playing a significant part and has already finished shooting for her portion.

A source closed to the development reveals, "Ridhi Dogra has already shot for Jawan in Mumbai and Chennai. She is a talented artist and has done commendable work in this film. It will be commendable to see her get into a new character."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared a tweet after the wrap of the film’s schedule. "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets...saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.