After The Success Of 'Haddi', Anandita Studios Drop First Look Of Their Next 'Navras – Katha Collage'

New Delhi: Following the resounding success and critical acclaim of their debut film 'Haddi,' headline Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anandita Studios in association with Swardhrupad Production, is poised to take the world of cinema by storm once again with their highly anticipated project titled ‘Navras – Katha Collage’. This forthcoming film promises to be a thrilling journey through a kaleidoscope of emotions, drama, and novelty that has never been attempted on the silver screen before.

At the heart of ‘Navras – Katha Collage’ lies an intriguing subject that promises to provoke thought and inspire contemplation. This concept is so refreshingly innovative that it stands alone in its uniqueness, untouched by previous cinematic endeavours.

One of the most captivating aspects of ‘Navras – Katha Collage’ is the choice of a debutant actor who will assume the challenging task of portraying nine distinct characters. This decision to have a single actor play such a diverse range of roles serves as the inspiration behind the film's title, ‘Navras – Katha Collage’. This audacious undertaking is reminiscent of the legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar's portrayal of nine characters in the classic 'Naya Din Nayi Raat' (1974).

The unveiling of the first look for ‘Navras – Katha Collage’ has sent shockwaves of anticipation rippling through the film industry and among audiences alike. The burning question of who this multi-talented lead actor is and how they will seamlessly transition between nine different roles has become the talk of the town.

Producer Sanjay Saha, without revealing any plot details, shares his excitement, saying, “‘Navras – Katha Collage’ is yet another attempt at fulfilling our passion and commitment to provide audiences with content-driven and entertaining cinema. For now, I can only say that the movie is going to be a roller coaster ride of thrills, emotions, drama, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment.”

‘Navras – Katha Collage’ is a project under the banner of Anandita Studios in association with Swardhrupad Production. As the anticipation mounts, the film is set to hit theatres by the end of 2023, promising to be a cinematic spectacle like no other. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through the myriad emotions and experiences that ‘Navras – Katha Collage’ has in store.