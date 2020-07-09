After trailer, 'Dil Bechara' title track to be out soon - The last song Sushant Singh Rajput shot for

New Delhi: The 'Dil Bechara' title track, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, will release soon. The track is choreographed by Farah Khan and is the final song that was picturised on Sushant, who died on June 14.

Of the song, director Mukesh Chhabra said, "'Dil Bechara's track is one of my favourite songs from the album and it's the last song that Sushant ever shot for."

He added, "Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then filmed the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."



Mukesh further revealed that Farah immediately agreed to do the song when he asked her and didn't even charge him.

Meanwhile, speaking about the song, Farah Khan said, "This s particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him. I wanted the song to be done as a one-shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it..and this song is always going to be very special for me.

She further adds, "Mukesh and I have an unusual bond. He calls me 'didi' since we met five years ago and I have adopted him as my younger brother. So when he asked me to do a song, I said yes immediately. I didn't think for a second, I had to be part of his directorial journey."

'Dil Bechara' is Sushant's last film. The trailer received a humongous response from people and has shattered major records on YouTube.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi debuts opposite Sushant in 'Dil Bechara', which is also Mukesh's first film as a director. AR Rahman has composed music for 'Dil Bechara'.

Watch the trailer here:

'Dil Bechara' streams from July 24 onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.