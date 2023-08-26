trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653771
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHRI SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE

After Winning National Award For Best Actress, Kriti Sanon Offers Prayers At Shri Siddhivinayak Temple - Watch

Shri Siddhivinayak Temple: Kriti Sanon visited the divine abode of Lord Ganpati and sought his blessings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Winning National Award For Best Actress, Kriti Sanon Offers Prayers At Shri Siddhivinayak Temple - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon won one of the most prestigious honours for Best Actress at the recently announced 69th National Film Awards for her phenomenal performance in Mimi. To thank Bappa, she headed to Mumbai's famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple along with her family. 

After paying obeisance to the Lord, she greeted the paparazzi, who congratulated her for her recent win and also offered prasad to them. Kriti was also seen posing with some of the kids and other public there. She looked beautiful in a gorgeous yellow suit. 

For Mimi, Kriti Sanon left no stone unturned in her prep for the film as the actress gained 15 kgs to play a surrogate mother and to portray it with complete trueness, even though she faced quite the challenge with when she had to lose all the weight while moving on to her next projects. She also worked intricately on her dialect and truly lost herself in the character of Mimi, and is clearly winning all the sweet fruits for her over-the-top efforts.

Kriti shared the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two actresses have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be two of the biggest actresses in Indian entertainment currently. Today, this win for the actresses is even bigger, considering both of them solely led their respective films and showed the power that female in cinema have today.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in 'Ganapath part 1', a robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor, 'The Crew' with Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her maiden production venture, 'Do Patti' which also stars her in the lead along with Kajol.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train