After Winning National Award For Best Actress, Kriti Sanon Offers Prayers At Shri Siddhivinayak Temple - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon won one of the most prestigious honours for Best Actress at the recently announced 69th National Film Awards for her phenomenal performance in Mimi. To thank Bappa, she headed to Mumbai's famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple along with her family.

After paying obeisance to the Lord, she greeted the paparazzi, who congratulated her for her recent win and also offered prasad to them. Kriti was also seen posing with some of the kids and other public there. She looked beautiful in a gorgeous yellow suit.

For Mimi, Kriti Sanon left no stone unturned in her prep for the film as the actress gained 15 kgs to play a surrogate mother and to portray it with complete trueness, even though she faced quite the challenge with when she had to lose all the weight while moving on to her next projects. She also worked intricately on her dialect and truly lost herself in the character of Mimi, and is clearly winning all the sweet fruits for her over-the-top efforts.

Kriti shared the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two actresses have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be two of the biggest actresses in Indian entertainment currently. Today, this win for the actresses is even bigger, considering both of them solely led their respective films and showed the power that female in cinema have today.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in 'Ganapath part 1', a robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor, 'The Crew' with Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her maiden production venture, 'Do Patti' which also stars her in the lead along with Kajol.