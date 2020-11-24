After wrapping Rashmi Rocket’s ‘bootcamp schedule’, Taapsee Pannu to begin Looop Lapeta - In pics

New Delhi: Looks like running will not stop for Taapsee Pannu any time soon. The actress who has been sharing her workout pictures, including glimpses of her fitness regime with her fans, has once again created a storm with her “boot camp like schedule” for upcoming ‘Rashmi Rocket’.

The ‘Pink’ actress took to her Instagram to share her picture running on a race track. She captioned it as saying, "The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done, now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun."

Running from the tracks of Akarsh Khurana’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’, Pannu will now land on the sets of Aakash Bhatia’s ‘Looop Lapeta’, the official Hindi remake of Tom Tykwer's ‘Run Lola Run’. Released in 1998, ‘Run Lola Run’, a critically-acclaimed German movie, will also have a running Pannu throughout the movie.

Moreover, it is clear from her recent posts that Pannu has been working extremely hard to prepare for her role as an athlete in ‘Rashmi Rocket.’

Check out some of her latest workout posts.

Amid all the running and rigorous schedule, Pannu also took time to charm her fans with a smiling picture.

Apart from these two movies, Pannu also has Rahul Dholakia's ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline.