Agni Trailer: Intense Cinematic Salute To The Courage And Sacrifice Of Firefighters - Watch

Mumbai: Prime Video, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, today unveiled the powerful trailer of its upcoming Hindi film, Agni. A never-before-told story about firefighters in Hindi cinema, Agni is a cinematic salute to the fearless spirit, honor, and sacrifices of firefighters. Directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, the Excel Entertainment production features Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in lead roles with Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.

The much-anticipated film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 6.

Star Cast On Agni

"With Agni, I am thrilled to bring a story to life that not only celebrates the bravery of our firefighters but also delves into their emotional journeys. Firefighters are real-life heroes who go beyond battling fires—they rescue lives, respond to disasters, and take on countless high-risk challenges with unwavering dedication. Their courage often puts them in challenging and dangerous situations, sometimes intensified by our own actions. This story is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience, and I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate these selfless protectors in our society," said director Rahul Dholakia.



“I am incredibly grateful to be reuniting with Prime Video and Excel Entertainment for Agni, a project that holds a special place in my heart. Agni is not just a film; it’s a tribute to the courage of firefighters—the unsung heroes of our society. Delving into the emotional and physical challenges faced by these brave souls has been a transformative experience for me as an actor in a once-in-a-lifetime role. It’s an honour to portray a character that reflects such resilience and dedication, and I can't wait to share this gripping journey with audiences who are seeking impactful stories that celebrate human fortitude," shares actor Pratik Gandhi.

"After the incredible journey I have had with Mirzapur; for me, Agni releasing on Prime Video is like a homecoming, especially with our trusted creative masterminds at Excel Entertainment. In Agni, I portray a cop, diving into the intense world of firefighters and the real-life heroes who protect us in this unique film. This fictional film represents more than just an engaging story but is something meaningful for me to be a part of. I consider this as a significant shift in my career as I take on a character to showcase a hero’s personal sacrifices, beyond just their uniforms. It has enabled me to explore new depths of my craft that are raw and emotional, and I believe Agni will deeply resonate with audiences worldwide as it did with me", shares actor Divyenndu.