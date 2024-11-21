Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822770https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/agni-trailer-intense-cinematic-salute-to-the-courage-and-sacrifice-of-firefighters-watch-2822770.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AGNI TRAILER

Agni Trailer: Intense Cinematic Salute To The Courage And Sacrifice Of Firefighters - Watch

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in the lead, with Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah playing pivotal roles

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Agni Trailer: Intense Cinematic Salute To The Courage And Sacrifice Of Firefighters - Watch

Mumbai: Prime Video, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, today unveiled the powerful trailer of its upcoming Hindi film, Agni. A never-before-told story about firefighters in Hindi cinema, Agni is a cinematic salute to the fearless spirit, honor, and sacrifices of firefighters. Directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, the Excel Entertainment production features Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in lead roles with Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles. 

The much-anticipated film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 6.

Star Cast On Agni

"With Agni, I am thrilled to bring a story to life that not only celebrates the bravery of our firefighters but also delves into their emotional journeys. Firefighters are real-life heroes who go beyond battling fires—they rescue lives, respond to disasters, and take on countless high-risk challenges with unwavering dedication. Their courage often puts them in challenging and dangerous situations, sometimes intensified by our own actions. This story is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience, and I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate these selfless protectors in our society," said director Rahul Dholakia.
 
“I am incredibly grateful to be reuniting with Prime Video and Excel Entertainment for Agni, a project that holds a special place in my heart. Agni is not just a film; it’s a tribute to the courage of firefighters—the unsung heroes of our society. Delving into the emotional and physical challenges faced by these brave souls has been a transformative experience for me as an actor in a once-in-a-lifetime role. It’s an honour to portray a character that reflects such resilience and dedication, and I can't wait to share this gripping journey with audiences who are seeking impactful stories that celebrate human fortitude," shares actor Pratik Gandhi.

"After the incredible journey I have had with Mirzapur; for me, Agni releasing on Prime Video is like a homecoming, especially with our trusted creative masterminds at Excel Entertainment. In Agni, I portray a cop, diving into the intense world of firefighters and the real-life heroes who protect us in this unique film. This fictional film represents more than just an engaging story but is something meaningful for me to be a part of. I consider this as a significant shift in my career as I take on a character to showcase a hero’s personal sacrifices, beyond just their uniforms. It has enabled me to explore new depths of my craft that are raw and emotional, and I believe Agni will deeply resonate with audiences worldwide as it did with me", shares actor Divyenndu.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
NEWS ON ONE CLICK