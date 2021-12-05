हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Tadap' mints Rs 8.17 cr on day 2

Debutant Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria's latest release 'Tadap' has raked in Rs 8.17 crore on the second day of its release.

Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria-starrer &#039;Tadap&#039; mints Rs 8.17 cr on day 2
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Debutant Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria's latest release 'Tadap' has raked in Rs 8.17 crore on the second day of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who earlier shared that the film made Rs. 4.05 crore on Friday, tweeted that the movie saw a growth with a total of Rs 8.17 crore on Saturday.

 

"#Tadap grows on Day 2… Target audience driving its biz... Growth at major centres of #Delhi, #UP, #Gujarat, #Punjab is a plus… More markets should come into play on Day 3… Strong weekend on the cards expected… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ? 8.17 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted on Sunday.

On December 4, the analyst shared: "#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2… Fri ? 4.05 cr. #India biz."

 

'Tadap', presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, was released on December 3.

