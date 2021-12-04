Ahan Shetty's dream debut Tadap earns Rs 4.05 cr on opening day, eclipses other BIG Hindi films!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's romance drama Tadap has opened well at the Box Office. Starring the debutant, Ahan Shetty and the gorgeous, Tara Sutaria in the leads, the film has released in theatres and managed to rake in Rs. 4.05 crore on Day 1 at the ticket counters.

Senior trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the film, as he wrote, "#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. #India biz."

The film is touted to be a blockbuster as it carries spectacular action sequences, an intense story of love and romance along with great performances from Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is now out in theatres.