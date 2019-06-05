Ahead of 'Bharat' release, Salman Khan shares blockbuster pic with brothers Arbaaz, Sohail and Sooraj Barjatya

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, ahead of 'Bharat' release, treated his fans to a blockbuster picture of himself with brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and director Sooraj Barjatya and captioned it as, "Hum sab saath saath hain."

The picture appears to be taken on Tuesday night when Salman screened 'Bharat' for his family, close friends and the film fraternity. Barjatya has directed the 53-year-old actor in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

'Bharat' is Salman's Eid-special release. The film, based on 2014 Korean drama 'Ode To My Father', also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni.

'Bharat' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.