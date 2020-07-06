Ahead of 'Dil Bechara' trailer release, here's everything you need to know about Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film

New Delhi: 'Dil Bechara' was Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film, but after his sudden demise, there's also an emotional connect with the film. The release of the film was postponed a couple of times between 2019 and early 2020. It was in June that the makers of 'Dil Bechara' decided to stream it online as a tribute to Sushant.

The trailer of the film releases today (July 6) and even before it has hit YouTube, it's the top trend on the internet.

Only love pic.twitter.com/xkbhMpn36h — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 5, 2020

'Dil Bechara' will be Sushant's last film. It stars Sanjana Sanghi opposite the late actor. The film narrates the love story of Kizie (Sanjana), a cancer patient, and Manny (Sushant). and how the duo explores life together.

The film has been shot in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and in Paris. It went on floors in 2018.

'Dil Bechara', helmed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault In Our Stars', based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

The film was initially titled 'Kizie Or Manny', but was later named 'Dil Bechara'.

Besides, Sushant and Sanjana, 'Dil Bechara' also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

'Dil Bechara' streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. It will be available for subscriber and non-subscribers too.