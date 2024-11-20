Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822348https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ahead-of-i-want-to-talk-release-explore-these-5-must-watch-films-by-shoojit-sircar-2822348.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHOOJIT SIRCAR

Ahead Of I Want To Talk Release, Explore These 5 Must-Watch Films By Shoojit Sircar

Ahead of I Want to Talk's release, revisit Shoojit Sircar’s five iconic films that showcase his exceptional storytelling and direction.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ahead Of I Want To Talk Release, Explore These 5 Must-Watch Films By Shoojit Sircar (Image: x)

New Delhi: Shoojit Sircar, a visionary filmmaker known for his thought-provoking yet relatable cinema, has earned a cult following for his distinctive storytelling style. As his eagerly awaited film, I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan, prepares for its release on November 22, 2024, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his earlier masterpieces. Here are five of his most iconic films that showcase his exceptional craft and storytelling genius.

Piku

Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan, Piku delves into the complexities of familial bonds with a mix of humor and heart. The film portrays the quirky relationship between an aging father (Amitabh Bachchan) and his independent daughter (Deepika Padukone), blending lighthearted moments with profound insights into aging and caring for loved ones.

Madras Cafe

A gripping political thriller, Madras Cafe explores India’s involvement in the Sri Lankan Civil War. Led by John Abraham, the film tackles espionage, political conspiracies, and the tragic consequences of war, offering a hard-hitting take on real-world events.

Sardar Udham

In this emotionally charged historical drama, Shoojit Sircar brings the story of Udham Singh, the man who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, to the screen. Vicky Kaushal’s powerful performance as Udham, combined with Sircar’s sensitive direction, makes this a compelling and immersive portrayal of a dark chapter in India’s history.

October

October is an unconventional love story that explores themes of care, loss, and transformation. Starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, the film showcases Shoojit’s ability to capture the subtle shifts in human emotions, creating a deeply moving experience with its minimalist approach to storytelling.

Vicky Donor

Shoojit’s debut film, Vicky Donor, remains a unique and bold take on sperm donation, tackling taboo topics with wit and humor. Ayushmann Khurrana’s breakout role as a reluctant sperm donor and Shoojit’s non-judgmental narrative made this film a massive success, setting the tone for his future works.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK