Ahead Of I Want To Talk Release, Explore These 5 Must-Watch Films By Shoojit Sircar

New Delhi: Shoojit Sircar, a visionary filmmaker known for his thought-provoking yet relatable cinema, has earned a cult following for his distinctive storytelling style. As his eagerly awaited film, I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan, prepares for its release on November 22, 2024, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his earlier masterpieces. Here are five of his most iconic films that showcase his exceptional craft and storytelling genius.

Piku

Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan, Piku delves into the complexities of familial bonds with a mix of humor and heart. The film portrays the quirky relationship between an aging father (Amitabh Bachchan) and his independent daughter (Deepika Padukone), blending lighthearted moments with profound insights into aging and caring for loved ones.

Madras Cafe

A gripping political thriller, Madras Cafe explores India’s involvement in the Sri Lankan Civil War. Led by John Abraham, the film tackles espionage, political conspiracies, and the tragic consequences of war, offering a hard-hitting take on real-world events.

Sardar Udham

In this emotionally charged historical drama, Shoojit Sircar brings the story of Udham Singh, the man who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, to the screen. Vicky Kaushal’s powerful performance as Udham, combined with Sircar’s sensitive direction, makes this a compelling and immersive portrayal of a dark chapter in India’s history.

October

October is an unconventional love story that explores themes of care, loss, and transformation. Starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, the film showcases Shoojit’s ability to capture the subtle shifts in human emotions, creating a deeply moving experience with its minimalist approach to storytelling.

Vicky Donor

Shoojit’s debut film, Vicky Donor, remains a unique and bold take on sperm donation, tackling taboo topics with wit and humor. Ayushmann Khurrana’s breakout role as a reluctant sperm donor and Shoojit’s non-judgmental narrative made this film a massive success, setting the tone for his future works.