Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Avoids Abhishek Bachchan’s New Film, While Sister Shweta Bachchan Roots For Her Brother

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours are unstoppable ever since there has a speculation about the actor cheating on his wife with a Bollywood actress and his Dasvi Co star Nimrit Kaur. Abhishek is right now all set for his next release 'I Want To Talk', and he posted the poster of the film a few days ago on his Instagram account, where his sister Shweta Bachchan was seen rooting for him and commented on his post with an aeroplane and rocket emojis that only showed she wants the best for his brother.

Aishwarya has not yet shared any posts for her husband's film, despite being regularly active on social media. Aishwarya and Abhishek have refrained from posting anything related to each other on social media and this only adds fuel to the fire of their divorce rumours.

Just a few weeks ago Amitabh Bachchan was slammed by a fan for not supporting his daughter-in-law the way he does his daughter owing to Aishwarya's win as the best actress in the south for her film PS 2. Bollywood's veteran actress Simi Garewal who is also close to Bachchan's family asked the troller to stop and mentioned that she knows nothing. This statement of Simi Garewal spread like wildfire on the internet and left many wondering what was happening in the Bachchan household.