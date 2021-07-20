हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares first poster of Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan!

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.  Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle and dropped the frist look poster of Mani Ratnam's period drama 'Ponniyin Selvan' - a two-part magnum opus. The movie will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens.

Sharing the first poster of her film Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya Rai wrote, "The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan ?PS1." 

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. 

Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

The film's music is being composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

 

