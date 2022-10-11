NewsEntertainmentMovies
AJAY DEVGN

Ajay Devgn announces new film with 'Baby' director Neeraj Pandey

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 10:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Monday announced his next film with director Neeraj Pandey.

Taking to Instagram, the `Golmaal` actor shared a post on his story which he captioned, "@neerajpofficial and I are going to start a film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023."

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like `A Wednesday`, `Special 26`, `M.S Dhoni: The untold story`, `Baby` and `Aiyaari`.Further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film `Drishyam 2` alongside Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. 

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013`s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

He will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film `Thank God` alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharrucha`s `Ram Setu`.

Apart from that, he also has Boney Kapoor`s sports period film `Maidaan` which is all set to release on February 17, 2022, and his next directorial `Bholaa`.Tabu, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Ajay in `Bholaa`

