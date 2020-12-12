हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mayday

Ajay Devgn commences shoot for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'MayDay'

'MayDay' is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

Ajay Devgn commences shoot for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer &#039;MayDay&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ajaydevgn

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he is set to commence the shoot of his upcoming directorial film, 'MayDay'. The film is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

"Happy to officially begin 'MayDay' in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022," Devgn announced in a tweet.

 

The thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. 'MayDay' marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after 'Shivaay' and 'U Me Aur Hum'. He will also produce the film.

The film marks Devgn's return on screen with Big B after 'Major Sahab', 'Khakee', 'Satyagraha' and 'Hindustan Ki Kasam'. The film will see the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, 'Satyagraha', released in August 2013.

Unconfirmed sources reveal that Ajay might play a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot in the edge-of-the-seat drama.

