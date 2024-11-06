Ajay Devgn Drops First Look Poster Of Aaman Devgan And Rasha Thadani Starrer Azaad

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn and director Abhishek Kapoor unveil an intriguing First Look poster of Azaad, introducing fresh faces Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. This big-screen adventure takes us on an intense journey of love and loyalty with the promising duo.

The teaser was released on Tuesday and has received immense love from the audience. And today directors Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Kapoor shared an intriguing poster featuring debutants.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and treated fans with a first-look poster of Azaad.

Have A Look At The Post:

Introducing Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, Azaad also features Ajay Devgn in a gripping, powerful role, alongside the talented Diana Penty. This big-screen adventure is set to introduce audiences to an entirely new cinematic world, seamlessly blending action, drama, and adventure.

Known for introducing fresh faces and delivering celebrated films like 'Kai Po Che', 'Kedarnath', 'Rock On', and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Abhishek Kapoor continues his legacy of creating unforgettable cinematic experiences with 'Azaad'.

Produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad is set to deliver a cinematic adventure on a grand scale, bringing audiences an action-packed big-screen experience.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad is scheduled to hit cinemas in January 2025, promising an epic start to the new year.