Ajay Devgn posts photo in police uniform, hints at Singham 3

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn's latest tweet ‘If you know, you know” with an eye wink emoticon and a photo of himself in a police uniform has fans excited for the third part of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Singham’ with Ajay in lead. In the photo, the actor is wearing the name batch ‘Bajirao Singham’.

Check out the tweet:

If you know, you know pic.twitter.com/nIZvsOGb9Q — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 14, 2021

Fans flocked to the comment section of Ajay’s post to share their excitement. “Desh ki shaan #Singham”, while another tweeted, “Singham 3 me akki sir ka bhi cameo hua to maja aayega helicopter se latakne wala lol...anyway all the best for singham 3”. A third user commented, “Singham 3 but not a spin off Sooryavanshi please. Good scripts like before and no remake songs. Please don't get dharma involved”.

Singham 3 me akki sir ka bhi cameo hua to maja aayega helicopter se latakne wala lol...anyway all the best for singham 3 pic.twitter.com/4YvFO2mUhI — axay pate (@akki_dhoni) December 14, 2021

Last month Ajay completed 30 years in Bollywood. The actor made his debut on November 22, 1991 with film ‘ Phool Aur Kaante’. Several friends and fans lauded Ajay on this achievement but the sweetest message was shared by his wife Kajol.

“Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry . Respect always. Keep on rocking,” wrote the actress for her hubby.

On the work front, Ajay has an interesting lineup of films. The actor will be seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mayday.