Ajay Devgn presents The Big Bull - Mother of all Scams teaser, shares release date - Watch

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan is all set to launch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 8, 2021. Superstar Ajay Devgn took the audience through the world of The Big Bull through the teaser video.

Watch The Big Bull teaser:

The Big Bull is inspired by some of the shocking shifts that shook the financial fabric of India. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati, and it is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma team up as co-producers. The movie is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.