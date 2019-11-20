Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' trailer unleashes a meme fest on Twitter!

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is one of the biggest releases of 2020. The period-drama promises a larger than life experience from its trailer and ever since fans watched the 3 minutes, 21-second long clip, they can't contain their excitement.
The trailer was unveiled on November 19 and is still trending on spot 2 on YouTube.
Along with fans' awe-struck reactions, Twitter is also full of memes on the 'Tanhaji' trailer.
Check out some of these memes here and have a laugh!
MS Dhoni before every match to Rishabh Pant.....#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/mT5FAdKfXN
— John (@j_o_h_n_19) November 19, 2019
#TanhajiTrailer
First skydive was done in 1797
Peoples before 1797 pic.twitter.com/sO30IiD0RR
— John (@j_o_h_n_19) November 19, 2019
My reaction to friends asking for a bite of my Pizza.....#TanhajiTrailer #TanhajiTrailerDay #AHmemes #MEMES #Reaction pic.twitter.com/vR5KMsPYg6
— Akshay Harlikar (@akshayharlikar) November 19, 2019
Virendra Sehwag after hitting four or Six in first ball of every match.....#TanhajiTrailer #TanhajiTrailerDay #AHmemes #MEMES @ajaydevgn @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/6cd7WO7BLE
— Akshay Harlikar (@akshayharlikar) November 19, 2019
When you reach office before time...
#TanhajiTrailer #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/3mQh0EGBFJ
— (@nillkool9) November 19, 2019
'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' brings Saif and Ajay together in a film after a long gap of thirteen years. The duo was last seen together in 'Omkara' that released in 2006.
Another factor that excites the fans is Kajol playing Devgn's on-screen wife.
The film has been helmed by Om Raut and will hit the silver screens on January 10 2020.