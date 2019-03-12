Ajay Devgn starrer 'Total Dhamaal' sets Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's latest outing 'Total Dhamaal' has turned out to be a money spinner venture for the makers. Helmed by Inder Kumar, this laugh riot boasts of a starry ensemble which helped pull the crowd to theatres.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #TotalDhamaal continues to fare best in mass circuits... Inches closer towards ₹ 150 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 142.41 cr. India biz... #Overseas total: $ 6.22 mn [₹ 43.32 cr], wonderful. Best in USA+Canada [crossed $ 2 mn].

#TotalDhamaal continues to fare best in mass circuits... Inches closer towards ₹ 150 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 142.41 cr. India biz... #Overseas total: $ 6.22 mn [₹ 43.32 cr], wonderful. Best in USA+Canada [crossed $ 2 mn]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2019

#TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 200 cr Gross BOC *worldwide*... India [Gross]: ₹ 167.54 cr Overseas [Gross]: ₹ 43.32 cr

#TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 200 cr Gross BOC *worldwide*...

India [Gross]: ₹ 167.54 cr

Overseas [Gross]: ₹ 43.32 cr

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2019

The film garnered great word of mouth especially attracting the family audiences and kids.

Total Dhamaal presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak released on February 22, 2019.

The comedy-drama happens to the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series. It is a sequel to 2011 blockbuster 'Double Dhamaal'.