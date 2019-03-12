हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Total Dhamaal' sets Box Office on fire

The film garnered great word of mouth especially attracting the family audiences and kids.

Ajay Devgn starrer &#039;Total Dhamaal&#039; sets Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's latest outing 'Total Dhamaal' has turned out to be a money spinner venture for the makers. Helmed by Inder Kumar, this laugh riot boasts of a starry ensemble which helped pull the crowd to theatres.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #TotalDhamaal continues to fare best in mass circuits... Inches closer towards ₹ 150 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 142.41 cr. India biz... #Overseas total: $ 6.22 mn [₹ 43.32 cr], wonderful. Best in USA+Canada [crossed $ 2 mn].

#TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 200 cr Gross BOC *worldwide*... India [Gross]: ₹ 167.54 cr Overseas [Gross]: ₹ 43.32 cr

The film garnered great word of mouth especially attracting the family audiences and kids.

Total Dhamaal presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak released on February 22, 2019.

The comedy-drama happens to the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series. It is a sequel to 2011 blockbuster 'Double Dhamaal'.

 

Tags:
Total DhamaalTotal Dhamaal Box Office CollectionsTotal Dhamaal collectionsAjay DevgnMadhuri DixitAnil Kapoor
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's eternal love story leaves a lasting impact in Kalank teaser! Watch

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Abki Bar Kiski Sarkar: Watch top 10 stories on 2019 Lok Sabha polls