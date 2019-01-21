Ajay Devgn starrer 'Total Dhamaal' trailer to be out today, check new poster

New Delhi: The intense looking Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his hilarious outing 'Total Dhamaal'. The makers have shared two new posters and the much-awaited trailer is expected to be out today.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the posters. He wrote: “Trailer out today... New poster of #TotalDhamaal... Directed by Indra Kumar... 22 Feb 2019 release... #TotalDhamaalTrailer”

Trailer out today... New poster of #TotalDhamaal... Directed by Indra Kumar... 22 Feb 2019 release... #TotalDhamaalTrailer pic.twitter.com/AA4Q3glF3o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

And here's another poster of #TotalDhamaal before the trailer drops today... Directed by Indra Kumar... 22 Feb 2019 release... #TotalDhamaalTrailer pic.twitter.com/Duc8kEUWGx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

'Total Dhamaal' is a sequel to 2011 hit venture 'Double Dhamaal'. It happens to be the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

It is after a long hiatus that the audiences will get to see the magical jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together on the silver screens.

So, are you ready to go LOL with 'Total Dhamaal'?